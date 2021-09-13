Israeli military aircraft have struck a series of targets in the besieged Gaza in response to rockets launched out of the Hamas-ruled territory.

It was the third consecutive night of fighting between the two sides.

Israel's military said it attacked a number of alleged Hamas targets early on Monday. There were no reports of casualties on either side.

Israel has blockaded Gaza for more than a decade, making it difficult for Palestinians to run their businesses.

A strict control over what can be imported into Gaza means there's a shortage parts and equipment needed to run much-needed machines.

Recent tensions were heightened following last week's escape from an Israeli prison by six Palestinian inmates, four of whom have been caught, as well as struggling efforts by Egypt to broker a long-term cease-fire in the wake of an 11-day war last May.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said in late May that Israeli air strikes on the territory had resulted in "the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure".

Israel's foreign minister on Sunday proposed improving living conditions in Gaza in exchange for calm, aiming to solve "never-ending rounds of violence" as the two sides exchanged fresh fire over the weekend.

The Israeli military said three separate rockets were launched from blockaded Gaze on late Sunday and early Monday, saying at least two of them were intercepted by its rocket defences.

A Gaza deal to disempower Hamas

The plan, which includes infrastructure and employment benefits, aims to convince Palestinians in the enclave blockaded by Gaza that it is Hamas's fault that " they live in conditions of poverty, scarcity, violence and high unemployment, without hope", Yair Lapid said on Sunday.

Lapid's plan does not yet amount to official policy in Israel's eight-party coalition government but has support from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.