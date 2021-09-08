Berliners will go vote on September 26 for a referendum that proposes Berlin’s city government to expropriate around 240,000 housing units of Germany’s biggest publicly listed landlords.

DW and Co. Enteignen (Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen and Company), a group behind the expropriation campaign, calls for people to say “yes” with the slogan of “So that Berlin remains our home” which is written in various languages.

The land-owning companies, with more than 3,000 apartments each, are accused of squeezing out lower income with high rents.

The campaigners collected more than 350,000 signatures for the proposal of a local referendum to force the big companies to sell their properties to the local government at “well below market value.”

They justify the proposed legislation with Germany's Basic Law Article 15, that has never been used before, which states: “Land, natural resources and means of production may, for the purpose of nationalization, be transferred to public ownership or other forms of public enterprise by a law that determines the nature and extent of compensation."

As the name of the campaign indicates, Deutsche Wohnen is the main target as it has around 113,000 properties across Berlin.

On the other hand, other companies would be affected too.

On September 26, the same day as the federal election in Germany, it needed to collect 175,000 valid, handwritten and fully verified signatures of citizens, who are eligible to vote in Berlin, to enforce legislation in local government.

However, there are some legal difficulties to fully enforce the proposal.

Legal status

There is uncertainty to enforce the expropriation referendum, it would face some court challenges.

In April 2021, the German constitutional court overturned the Berlin state government decision to impose a rent cap, which was proposed to freeze rents for 90 percent of Berlin apartments for five years at their June 2019 level.

