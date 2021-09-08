The Taliban has called a traditional jirga or gathering of tribal and community elders on the economic and security situation in war-torn and cash-strapped Afghanistan.

The jirga was convened at the Foreign Office building in the capital Kabul on Wednesday.

Over a hundred members of the assembly listened to speakers including Anas Haqqani, a member of the Taliban political office in Qatar and son of Jalaluddin Haqqani, founder of the Haqqani network's which is designated by the US as a terror group.

In his speech, Arsala Kharoti of the Kharoti tribe in Paktika province said, "The time has come to be united, to remove differences, and to offer social justice to the Afghans."

He cited political turmoil in Afghanistan in 1978 and the former Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan in the following years as examples of the Afghan nation's hardships during the last 43 years.

According to another speaker, Sheikh Khalid, the US has split the society in the last 20 years, with a rich-poor division visible.

Taliban's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has tasked top Haqqani network leader Khalilur Rehman Haqqani with meeting people from various walks of life and easing security and economic tensions in the country.

Khalilur Rehman is the brother of Jalaluddin and has been suspected of plotting some of the deadliest attacks on foreign forces with a $5 million US bounty for information leading to his arrest.