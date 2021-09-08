Protesters have destroyed around a dozen military-owned communications towers in Myanmar after the country's self-proclaimed shadow government issued a call for a "defensive war" against the junta.

Witnesses and reports said that the country has been in chaos since the military seized power in February, sparking mass pro-democracy rallies followed by a deadly crackdown and renewed fighting with ethnic rebel militias in border areas.

More than 1,000 civilians have been killed and nearly 8,000 arrested, according to local observers.

Protesters said on Wednesday they targeted 11 mobile phone masts belonging to the military-owned Mytel, one of the country's four main cell networks, in the town of Budalin in the central Sagaing region.

"Our intention is to destroy the military business. Their businesses support (them) to maintain their power. Therefore, we have to destroy it," a resident involved in the operation told AFP.

Video footage from local media shows an explosion at the base of one tower followed by the structure falling to applause from onlookers.

Two more masts were destroyed elsewhere in the Sagaing region, local sources told AFP.

'Defensive war'

While attacks on military-owned infrastructure and businesses have been seen before, Tuesday's spate of blasts comes after a call to arms from the so-called National Unity Government (NUG).

The NUG, which claims to be the country's legitimate government, is made up of dissident lawmakers in hiding or exile, many of them from ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party.