The United Nations hopes to deliver aid to Afghanistan by land soon, a senior UN official said on Tuesday, adding that a new representative of the global body was en route to the war-torn country.

"We would like to see the beginning of road travel in from other countries for supplies," said Martin Griffiths, the undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

Griffiths, speaking via videoconference, met the war-wary nation's new Taliban leadership in Kabul on Sunday and Monday.

For aid to flow however the new Afghan government must provide security.

"We need to see security to allow humanitarian delivery," Griffiths said.

A top Taliban leader has pledged to let aid workers operate safely and independently and reach the millions of Afghans in need.

Griffiths met over the weekend with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a longtime Taliban leader. He was named on Tuesday to a Cabinet post in their interim government.

Now the UN officials are seeking to confirm in writing oral promises of security from the Taliban, who took over Afghanistan late last month after a lightning offensive as US troops withdrew.

"Humanitarian agencies around the world in every country need independence of assessment, delivery and monitoring of assistance, security and safety of national and international humanitarian workers ... and of their families," he said.

Griffiths also confirmed that the head of the UN refugee agency UNHCR, Filippo Grandi, was on his way to Afghanistan and hopes to be able to travel from Kabul to the southern city of Kandahar.