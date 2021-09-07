A day after the Taliban’s takeover of the Afghan capital, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, called the Taliban a “far more trustworthy partner than the puppet government in Kabul.” Russia’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov claimed that Kabul was safer after the Taliban took power than when ousted President Ashraf Ghani was in charge.

Russian officials also stridently condemned Ghani for his flight from Afghanistan and repeated the unverified theory that Ghani left Kabul with cars and a helicopter full of cash. The Taliban has responded in kind, as its spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, has described Russia as an “important partner,” and the Taliban invited Russian officials to its government inauguration ceremony.

Despite this conciliatory rhetoric, Russia views the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan as both an opportunity and potential threat. From an economic standpoint, Russia sees the Islamic Emirate’s re-emergence as a potential boon.

On August 25, Zhirnov declared Russia’s willingness to invest in Afghanistan’s vast mineral reserves. As Russia has a formidable track record of mining sector investments in fragile states, such as Sudan and the Central African Republic, it could be well-equipped to profit from Afghanistan’s rare earth and precious metal deposits.

Russia’s solidarity with the Taliban against US asset freezes and steadfast support for an aid influx to Afghanistan could translate into preferential contracts. Zhirnov has also praised the Taliban’s interest in transport and energy projects with Central Asian countries, which could augment Russia’s long-standing vision of promoting intra-regional connectivity in Eurasia.

The Taliban’s triumph could also yield Russia diplomatic opportunities. Until the Northern Distribution Network logistical transit route shuttered in 2015, Afghanistan was a rare crisis-proof area of cooperation between Russia and the West. Russia and the US regularly shared intelligence against terrorism and drug trafficking, and even participating in joint anti-narcotics raids.

As Russia’s relations with the US and Europe have faced intense strains over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, Russian cyberattacks and military escalations in the Black Sea, Moscow is leveraging its close relations with the Taliban to gain positive attention from Western countries.

Russia’s role as a convening power in the extended troika talks which include the United States, and prospective participation in a G7+2 summit on Afghanistan underscores this status-seeking behaviour. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s claims that Russia can act as a moderating force on the Taliban underscores the potential efficacy of Moscow’s use of Afghanistan as a bridge issue towards Western countries.

Russia also believes that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan can strengthen its partnerships with non-Western powers. The 10,000 troop Zapad/Interaction 2021 drills between Russia and China in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region dealt with mitigating threats to the stability of Central Asia emanating from Afghanistan. The rising threat of Daesh-K (ISIS-K) in Afghanistan could also lead to a pro-active Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) counterterrorism policy, which would further strengthen Sino-Russian coordination.