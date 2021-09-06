Guinea's new military leaders have sought to tighten their grip on power after overthrowing President Alpha Conde, ordering the soldiers from his presidential guard to join the junta forces and barring government officials from leaving the country.

After putting the West African nation back under military rule for the first time in over a decade, the junta already had dissolved the National Assembly and the country's constitution.

On Monday, regional military commanders replaced Guinea's governors.

Junta leader Col. Mamadi Doumbouya said the military regime would not pursue vendettas against political enemies, though he also told officials from Conde's deposed government to turn over their passports.

“There will be no spirit of hatred or revenge. There will be no witch hunt,” said Doumbouya, who had led the Guinean army's special forces unit before seizing power Sunday. “But justice will be the compass that will guide every Guinean citizen.”

“For former members of the government, travel outside our borders will not be allowed during the transition," he said during the brief speech. "All your travel documents and vehicles must be handed over to the general secretaries of your former departments."

Fears of countercoup

The military junta has refused to issue a timeline for releasing Conde, saying the 83-year-old deposed leader still had access to medical care and his doctors. The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, though, called for his immediate release and threatened to impose sanctions if the demand was not met.

Conde's removal by force Sunday came after the president sought and won a controversial third term in office last year, saying the term limits did not apply to him. While the political opposition and the junta both sought his ouster, it remained unclear Monday how united the two would be going forward.

It also was unknown how much support the junta leader had within the larger military. As the commander of the army's special forces unit, he directed elite soldiers but it was still possible that others who remained loyal to the ousted president could mount a countercoup in the coming hours or days.

Major setback

In announcing the coup on state television, Doumbouya cast himself as a patriot of Guinea, which he said had failed to progress economically since gaining independence from France decades earlier. Observers, though, say the tensions between Guinea’s president and the army colonel stem from a recent proposal to cut some military salaries.

“We will no longer entrust politics to one man. We will entrust it to the people,” he said, draped in a Guinean flag with about a half dozen other soldiers flanked at his side.

Sunday's coup was a dramatic setback for Guinea, where many had hoped the country had turned the page on military power grabs.