WORLD
3 MIN READ
Over dozen Palestinian security officers to face trial for activist's death
The security personnel have been formally accused of "beatings causing death, abuse of power and violations of security instructions," says Palestinian security service spokesman Talal Dweikat.
Over dozen Palestinian security officers to face trial for activist's death
In this August 2, 2021 file photo, demonstrators attend an protest after the death of Nizar Banat in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. / Reuters
September 6, 2021

Fourteen members of the Palestinian security forces will face a military trial after being formally accused over the killing of prominent activist Nizar Banat, whose death sparked protests and global condemnation.

Banat – a leading critic of the Palestinian Authority and its 86-year old president Mahmoud Abbas – died in June after security forces stormed his home in the flashpoint city of Hebron and dragged him away.

A post-mortem found he had been beaten on the head, chest, neck, legs and hands, with less than an hour elapsing between his arrest and his death.

Banat's family has said it has no confidence in the PA's capacity to deliver justice, and called for an international probe.

But the PA, notably Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayeh, has promised accountability, and ordered a full investigation.

READ MORE: Autopsy shows head blows in death of Abbas critic as UN seeks probe

'An embarrassment'

Recommended

Palestinian security service spokesman Talal Dweikat said on Monday that 14 of the service's personnel have been formally accused of "beatings causing death, abuse of power and violations of security instructions."

Under the Palestinian justice system in the West Bank – a territory occupied by Israel since 1967 – a Palestinian military court will conduct the trial.

Banat's family last month stepped up their fight for international justice, seeking intervention from British police and the UN.

Nizar's brother Ghasan Khalil Banat said "the so-called investigation that was carried out into his murder is an embarrassment and the PA should feel ashamed of it."

Activists have staged a series of protests in the occupied West Bank demanding justice for Banat.

The UN and the European Union last month raised alarm over a spate of arrests of activists by Palestinian security forces since Banat's death, warning the PA appeared to be cracking down on basic freedoms across the West Bank.

READ MORE: Is the Palestinian Authority on the verge of collapse?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites