WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suspected ADF militants kill dozens in northeast DRC
At least 30 killed in Ituri area of Democratic Republic of Congo in weekend attack, sources say. Locals say the victims had mostly been attacked with machetes or shot.
Suspected ADF militants kill dozens in northeast DRC
A DRC soldier runs as others rest next to a road after ADF militants attacked area around Mukoko village, in North Kivu province on December 11, 2018. / Reuters Archive
September 6, 2021

At least 30 people have been killed in a weekend attack in the restive northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), local and UN sources said.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) are suspected to have carried out Saturday's attack in the Ituri area, the sources said.

Dieudonne Malangayi, acting chairman of the chiefdom of Walese Vonkutu, initially said 14 people died in the attack but told AFP on Monday that more bodies had since been discovered.

"The civilians who went to look for the bodies of the victims found 16 others in the bush, which makes 30 civilians massacred," said Malangayi.

Read more: Multiple casualties after rebels ambush convoy in DR Congo

Recommended

Victims attacked with machetes or shot

A UN source confirmed that at least 30 people had died in the attack.

One civilian who helped look for bodies said the victims had mostly been attacked with machetes or shot.

The ADF, which the United States has deemed a terrorist group, is considered the deadliest of scores of armed militias that roam the mineral-rich eastern DRC.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites