A top Venezuelanofficial has signalled that talks between the government and the opposition aimed at resolving the country's long-standing political crisis have yielded "partial agreements".

The opposition is hoping to use the talks being held in Mexico City to secure guarantees of free and fair regional elections to be held in the fall, while the government of Nicolas Maduro wants to ease international sanctions on his economically crippled nation.

"We have been working mainly on partial agreements, especially those related to serving the people of Venezuela," parliament speaker Jorge Rodriguez, who was leading the government delegation, told reporters on Saturday.

But officials provided no information on the nature of the agreements and a source in the opposition delegation told AFP news agency that "so far nothing has been agreed."

Seven-point agenda

The talks, mediated by Norway and hosted by Mexico, aim to resolve the crisis that has marked Maduro's eight-year rule.

The negotiations have a seven-point agenda including easing sanctions, political rights and electoral guarantees – but not the departure of Maduro, accused by the opposition of fraudulent reelection in 2018.

The government is "very attentive" to all the economic guarantees that have been "wrested, blocked, stolen, withdrawn from the people of Venezuela", said Rodriguez, adding that Maduro seeks a partial if not total lifting of sanctions in exchange for concessions to the opposition.