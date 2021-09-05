Saudi authorities have said they have intercepted three ballistic missiles and three armed drones from neighbouring Yemen that targeted civilians in the eastern province as well as the southern cities of Najran and Jazan.

Debris from the interception scattered across the eastern city Dammam on Saturday, wounding two children and damaging 14 homes, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence.

The severity of the injuries was unclear.

"Saudi Air Defense has intercepted and destroyed (3) ballistic missiles and (3) bomb-laden drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia," spokesperson Brigadier General Turki Al Malki said in a statement, calling it "brutal, irresponsible behaviour" by the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels told state-run television it would take "strict measures" to protect civilians.

While there was no immediate comment from the Houthis, the insurgents have repeatedly targeted the kingdom in cross-border attacks.

Grinding conflict

In August, the rebels escalated operations using unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles, and Saturday's interception comes four days after a drone hit Abha International Airport in the south, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian plane.