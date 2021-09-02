BH

“We are brothers through Adam,'' said Imam Osman Demirel of Akhisar to anyone who was wondering why two Imams and a Rabbi were wandering around in the ruins of ancient Sardes, where a beautiful synagogue from the 3rd century had been excavated in the 1960s.

See, it is not often that there is adequate media and public attention to the reality of Jewish-Muslim coexistence.

Serving as the Rabbi of the Ashkenazi community of Turkey for the past twenty years — and as of late being elected as Chairman of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States — gave me the opportunity to explore the rich history of brotherhood, coexistence and shared destiny of Jews and Muslims across the Islamic world - and share my experience with the world.

For the past month, I have been exploring, with my son Chaim, Jewish Heritage sites across Turkey. We have been visiting old Jewish cemeteries, synagogues, ancient inscriptions and archeological excavation sites from Ankara to Diyarbakır, from Istanbul to Mugla and anything in between, literally. After all, Jewish life has been present in Anatolia for 2,700 years! – and is still very much present today.

We covered 8,500 kilometres of paved asphalt; we visited the four “Havra Sokak” or Synagogue Street: in Antalya, Canakkale, Izmir and Gelibolu, as well as the four synagogues that were renovated in the past couple of years by the Turkish government, in Edirne, Gaziantep, Bergama and Kilis.

We prayed in ancient Jewish cemeteries that were deserted with almost no physical evidence of their existence, and others such as in Gurcesme Cemetery in Izmir where some of the greatest scholars of Judaism are interred. We toured the Izmir Jewish Heritage project, and saw the eleven ancient synagogues which are coming back to life and were received by the Governor of Kilis to a deeply moving discussion on Islam and Judaism.

But more than the physical sites of heritage, it was the friendly attitude in which we were received anywhere. Whether it was when we asked to bake Kosher breads in Cermik in the Southeast of Turkey, or when we were offered food, coffee, tea and more tea at the friendliest neighbours of the Kilis synagogue.

Busra and Mehmet fondly recalled how they were asked to help their Jewish neighbours light candles on the Sabbath, and those same neighbours in turn would refrain from eating in public during the Ramadan fast.

Walking in the streets of Adiyaman and seeing firsthand the reverence and respect the public showed towards the Syriac speaking Metropolitan Gregorios Melki Urek was deeply inspirational — as was when we were climbing over the fence to see the century-old agricultural school “Or Yehuda” in Akhisar at Aegean Manisa Province.