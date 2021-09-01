A Russia-brokered ceasefire agreement has been reached between the negotiating committee in Daraa al Balad neighbourhood in southwestern Syria and the Assad regime, according to local sources.

The development came following heavy shelling on the enclave by the regime forces in recent days.

The agreement allowed the Russian military police and a security committee affiliated with the Syrian regime into the neighbourhood to cement the ceasefire, the sources said.

Sources said light weapons were collected from 34 people identified by the regime.

Under the deal, no resident will be expelled from the area and that the regime forces and its military security branch will be stationed at four points of the area.

Meanwhile, police officers will resume their work after they left due to recent escalation.

Moreover, the agreement states that the regime's Fourth and Ninth Divisions will withdraw from the vicinity of Daraa al Balad and lift the siege on it.

Regime insists on complete control of the area