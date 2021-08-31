Isolating the Taliban could lead to further instability in Afghanistan, warned Qatar's foreign minister on Tuesday, as he urged countries to engage with the group to address security and socioeconomic concerns.

Doha has emerged as a key interlocutor to the Taliban, having hosted the group's political office since 2013.

"If we are starting to put conditions and stopping this engagement, we are going to leave a vacuum, and the question is, who is going to fill this vacuum?," Sheikh Mohammed said in Doha, alongside his German counterpart, Heiko Maas.

READ MORE: Biden accuses Afghan military and Trump for the messy Afghanistan exit

No country has recognised the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan after their capture of Kabul on August 14.

Many western states have urged the group to form an inclusive government that includes various ethnicities and to respect human rights.

"We believe that without engagement we cannot reach...real progress on the security front or on the socioeconomic front," Sheikh Mohammed said, adding that recognising the Taliban as the government was not a priority.

Germany's Maas told reporters Berlin was willing to help Afghanistan but that international assistance comes with certain prerequisites.

"I personally believe there is absolutely no way around having talks with the Taliban... because we absolutely cannot afford to have instability in Afghanistan,” he said.

“That would aid terrorism and have a huge negative impact on neighbouring countries.