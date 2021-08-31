With the Taliban in possession of Kabul's airport after the United States completed its withdrawal, the focus will now shift from the mammoth Western evacuation operation seen in the past two weeks to the group's plans for the transport hub.

The symbolism of the airport was underlined on Tuesday when the Taliban's top spokesperson stood on its runway and declared victory over the United States.

But what happens next remains unclear.

We look at the future of Hamid Karzai International Airport:

Who will run security?

Attacks in the past week have shown the airport is a target for terrorists, so security is the primary concern.

The United States took control of the airport to manage the evacuation of tens of thousands of people with help from other countries, coming under attack by the Daesh-K. Daesh-Khorasan is the terror group's chapter that operates primarily in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Turkey had offered to run security following the withdrawal of foreign troops.

"We could continue this operational task at the airport there. If it is agreed in the terms and an agreement is reached in this direction, we will continue to provide this service there," said Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin on Thursday.

But the Taliban repeatedly said they would not accept any foreign military presence after August 31.

"Our fighters and special forces are capable of controlling the airport and we do not need anyone's help for the security and administrative control of the Kabul airport," Taliban spokesperson Bilal Karimi said on Monday.

However, Michael Kugelman, at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington, said a foreign security presence would be necessary if airlines were to return, and that a deal could yet be struck.

"You're looking at a very volatile environment security-wise," he said.

"There are all kinds of alarm bells that should be sounding for commercial airlines that I imagine would not be comfortable getting into the airport."

Qatar's foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani, told the Financial Times the Gulf state was urging the Taliban to accept foreign help.

"What we are trying to explain to them is that airport safety and security requires a lot more than securing the perimeters of the airport," he said.

Who will operate logistics?

As far as the United States is concerned, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday that it was "essentially giving the airport back to the Afghan people."

In recent weeks NATO has played a key role, with civilian personnel taking care of air traffic control, fuel supplies and communications.

Like with security, there were discussions with Turkey over running logistics.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country was still assessing the group's offer, but with the Taliban insisting on controlling security, Erdogan appeared to drop the idea.