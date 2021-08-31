Russian IT giant Yandex has said it had reached a $1 billion deal to buy out ride-hailing service Uber from several joint ventures, squeezing the US company out of ex-Soviet markets.

Under the deal, Yandex will buy Uber's stake in their shared food delivery operations and a business that develops self-driving vehicles, gaining 100 percent ownership.

Yandex will also increase to 71 percent its stake in transport ventures with Uber – including taxi and car-sharing services – with an option to purchase the remaining shares for up to $2 billion.

The transactions will be completed by the end of the year, Yandex said.

Uber and Yandex had combined their ride-sharing businesses in Russia and neighbouring ex-Soviet countries in 2018.