The US completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan minutes before midnight on Monday, ending America’s longest war and leaving behind a socially fractured and economically depressed country that's now under the control of Taliban.

The withdrawal of American troops closes a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, and unfulfilled promises.

Hours ahead of President Joe Biden's Tuesday deadline for shutting down a final airlift, and thus ending the America's war, US Air Force transport planes carried a remaining contingent of troops from Kabul airport.

But the completion of withdrawal comes as Washington faces criticism after a US drone strike killed ten civilians including children in Kabul. The attack was aimed at Daesh militants who took responsibility for last week's deadly bombing at Kabul airport.

In announcing the completion of the evacuation and war effort General Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, said the last planes took off from Kabul airport at 3:29 pm Washington time, or one minute before midnight in Kabul.

The airport had become a US-controlled island, a last stand in a 20-year war that claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Afghans.

President Joe Biden announced he will address his nation on Tuesday on the final US exit from Afghanistan.