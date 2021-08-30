The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution calling on the Taliban to honour its pledges to allow Afghans and foreign nationals "safe" departure from Afghanistan.

The 15-member Council passed the resolution on Monday with 13 votes in favour and two abstentions, from China and Russia.

The resolution - drafted by the United States, Britain and France - says the council expects the Taliban to allow a "safe, secure, and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and all foreign nationals."

It refers to an August 27 statement by the Taliban in which the group said Afghans would be able to travel abroad, and leave Afghanistan anytime they want to, including by any border crossing, both air and ground.

The Security Council "expects that the Taliban will adhere to these and all other commitments," the resolution says.

The resolution "calls on the relevant parties to work with international partners to take steps to strengthen security and to prevent further casualties, and requests that every effort be made to allow for the rapid and secure reopening of the Kabul airport and its surrounding area."

The measure does not cite a "safe zone" mentioned by French President Emmanuel Macron, who had raised hopes of more concrete proposals in comments published in the weekly Journal du Dimanche over the weekend.

It is not clear whether another resolution proposing a "safe zone" will be circulated later on.

"This resolution is not an operational aspect. It's much more on principles, key political messages and warnings," a UN diplomat told reporters.

Experts said the text was watered down to secure China and Russia's support, including softening some of the language related to the Taliban.