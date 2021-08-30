The biggest air evacuation in history is drawing to a close amid the threat of further violence in the final hours before an August 31 deadline for US troops to pull out of Afghanistan.

The United States and its allies have airlifted 114,000 of their own citizens and Afghans who helped them over 20 years of war out of Afghanistan since the chaotic withdrawal began.

Two US officials said the "core" diplomatic staff had withdrawn on Monday morning. They did not say whether this included top envoy Ross Wilson, expected to be among the last to leave before the final troops themselves.

Later on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that some 6,000 Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan so far.

The Biden administration is still trying to determine how many Americans are left in the country who want to leave ahead of Tuesday's deadline to withdraw US troops, Psaki said. She believes the number is small.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said it was not too late for any remaining Americans to get to the Kabul airport for evacuation flights.

“There is still time,” Kirby said.

Tuesday's deadline for all troops to leave was ordered by President Joe Biden, fulfilling an agreement reached with the Taliban by his predecessor Donald Trump to end Washington's longest war.

But having failed to anticipate that the Taliban would so quickly conquer the country, Washington and its NATO allies were forced into a hasty evacuation. They will leave behind thousands of Afghans who helped Western countries and might have qualified for evacuation but did not make it out in time.

The Taliban, who oppressed women and governed violently when last in power 20 years ago, have said they will safeguard rights and not pursue vendettas. They say that once the Americans leave, the country will at last be at peace for the first time in more than 40 years.

'We are in danger'

But countless Afghans, especially in the cities, fear the group will again prove as ruthless as before. And the United Nations said the entire country now faces a dire humanitarian crisis, cut off from foreign aid amid a drought, mass displacement and Covid-19.

"The evacuation effort has undoubtedly saved tens of thousands of lives, and these efforts are praiseworthy," said UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi.

"But when the airlift and the media frenzy are over, the overwhelming majority of Afghans, some 39 million, will remain inside Afghanistan. They need us – governments, humanitarians, ordinary citizens – to stay with them and stay the course."

Outside the airport, people described themselves as foresaken by the departing foreign troops.

"We are in danger," said one woman. "They must show us a way to be saved. We must leave Afghanistan or they must provide a safe place for us."

Two US officials told the news agency Reuters that evacuations would continue on Monday, prioritising people deemed at extreme risk. Other countries have also put in last-minute requests to bring out people in that category, the officials said.

The Taliban will take full control of Kabul airport after the American withdrawal on Tuesday, Qatar's Al Jazeera television network cited an unidentified Taliban source as saying.

Threat of further violence

Even as the US troop presence in Afghanistan drew to an end, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that it was "a particularly dangerous time right now".

"The threat stream is still real, it's still active, and in many cases it's still specific," he said on Monday.