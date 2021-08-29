At least 30 soldiers have been killed and 60 wounded in Houthi strikes on a military base belonging to forces of the Saudi-led coalition in southwest Yemen, a spokesman for the southern forces and medical sources said.

The Houthis have carried out several attacks using armed drones and ballistic missiles on the Al Anad military base, Yemeni southern forces spokesman Mohamed al Naqeeb said on Sunday.

Naqeeb said that between 30 to 40 soldiers were killed and at least 60 wounded, adding the death toll may still rise as rescuers were still clearing the scene.

The southern forces are part of the Saudi-led coalition.

There was no immediate comment from the rebel side.

Two medical sources said several bodies had arrived at Lahj province's main hospital along with another 16 wounded people. It was unclear if civilians were among the casualties.

Residents said that several loud blasts were heard in the Al Anad area, which is located at some 70 km (43 miles) north of the southern port city of Aden.

Several other residents from the disputed central city of Taiz said they heard ballistic missiles fired from launchers positioned in the Houthi-held eastern suburbs of the city.

