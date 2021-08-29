Israeli planes have struck Hamas targets in Gaza hours after Israeli troops fired on Palestinian protesters along the border.

Strikes hit a location used by Hamas’ armed wing, Izz ad Din al Qassam Brigades and a farm, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter, citing witnesses.

Palestinian authorities did not comment on whether the strikes caused any casualties.

Israel said it targeted a training field and arms production facility belonging to Hamas in response to fire balloons sent to its territory from Gaza.

No reported casualties

There were no reports from the Gaza of any casualties caused by the Israeli strikes.

On Saturday evening, two wildfires broke out in the Eshkol region near the Palestinian enclave, Israeli firefighters said.

Protests erupted later in the day, with the Israeli army firing tear gas and stun grenades as Palestinians burned tyres on the border between Gaza and Israel, an AFP reporter said.

The health ministry in Gaza said 11 Palestinians had been hurt, three of them by live fire.