President Joe Biden, his voice breaking with emotion, has vowed the United States will hunt down the attackers of twin explosions at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan and said he has asked the Pentagon to develop plans to strike back at them.

Biden on Thursday spoke hours after the two blasts killed a dozen American troops and wounded more, the worst day of casualties for US forces there in a decade.

"To those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said in remarks at the White House.

"We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation," he said.

Evacuation will continue

Biden said US evacuations would continue. He gave no indication of a change in next Tuesday's US pullout target.

"I have also ordered my commanders to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership and facilities. We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose and the moment of our choosing," Biden said.

Biden appeared to be fighting back tears and his voice cracked with emotion as he talked about the American "heroes" who died. "It's been a tough day," he said.