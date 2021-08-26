Nigerian gunmen have freed the remaining pupils from more than 100 kidnapped from an Islamic seminary in northwestern Niger state nearly three months ago, the school's head teacher said.

Heavily armed criminals snatched 136 pupils from the seminary in Tegina on May 30 in one of a series of mass abductions targeting schools and colleges in Nigeria since December.

Six of the pupils died in captivity and another 15 escaped in June, according to school officials.

"The pupils have all been released. We are now conveying them home," Abubakar Alhassan told AFP by telephone.

"I can't give you an exact number now. We will have to screen them when we get home. But none of the pupils is in captivity."

He did not give any details about how the pupils were released. But one of the parents, Fati Abdullahi, whose 18-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son were among the captives, confirmed the pupils were free.

READ MORE: Nigeria bandits free 15 students after parents pay ransom