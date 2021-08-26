Russia has received new orders for arms and helicopters from Central Asian republics bordering Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of the country.

The orders come as countries in the ex-Soviet region, where Moscow holds military bases, have raised concerns over Taliban's sweeping to power.

"We are already working on a number of orders from countries in the region for the supply of Russian helicopters, fire arms and modern border protection systems," Alexander Mikheev, the head of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboron export, told the RIA Novosti news agency on Thursday.

While Russia remains cautiously optimistic about the new leadership in Kabul, it has warned of militants entering neighbouring countries as refugees.

READ MORE: US, allies ask people to leave Kabul airport area over Daesh threat