Afghans have faced an increasingly desperate race to escape life under the Taliban after President Joe Biden reconfirmed US-led evacuations will end next week.

More than 70,000 people have already been evacuated but huge crowds remained outside Kabul airport on Wednesday, hoping to flee the uncertain situation, impending economic crisis and possible repression in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Biden said on Tuesday the United States would stick to his August 31 deadline to completely withdraw its troops despite warnings from European allies that not all vulnerable Afghans would be able to leave by then.

Some Afghans fear a repeat of the brutal five-year Taliban regime that was toppled in 2001, and violent retribution for working with foreign militaries, Western missions and the previous US-backed government.

Washington and its allies have been flying out thousands of such Afghans every day on hulking military transports but it has become an increasingly difficult and desperate task.

Growing risk in chaos

The Afghan capital Kabul's airport has been gripped by chaos as US-led troops try to maintain a secure perimeter for evacuation flights, surrounded by desperate Afghans.

Some have foreign passports, visas, or eligibility to travel, but most do not. At least eight people have died in the chaos.

"Does anyone ... ANYONE ... have a contact inside the airport," pleaded one American on a WhatsApp group set up to share information on how people can access the airport.

"My guy worked for us 2010-15 and needs to get out with 5 of his family. This is real bad."

The Taliban has also been accused of blocking or slowing access for many trying to reach the airport, although it denied the charge again late on Tuesday. But desperate messages on WhatsApp groups suggested the group was preventing fleeing citizens from reaching Kabul.

'It will not be enough'

Despite the harrowing scenes at Kabul airport, the Taliban has ruled out any extension to next Tuesday's deadline to pull out foreign troops, describing it as "a red line".

"They have planes, they have the airport, they should get their citizens and contractors out of here," the Taliban spokesperson said on Tuesday.

European nations have said they would not be able to airlift all "at-risk" Afghans before August 31.

"Even if (the evacuation) goes on... a few days longer, it will not be enough," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Bild TV.

A hard withdrawal deadline presents a further complication that may reduce the number of daily evacuations.

The United States deployed fresh troops for evacuations.

That 6,000-plus contingent, as well as hundreds of US officials, 600 Afghan troops and the equipment, will have to be flown out.

To do that by August 31, the Pentagon said operations would have to start winding down days in advance.

