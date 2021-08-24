Evacuation is being conducted on a "war footing" at Kabul airport as foreign forces try to meet an August 31 deadline to leave Afghanistan, a NATO diplomat said.

Taliban officials have been briefed about the evacuation and logistical process at the airport, the NATO official said on Tuesday.

The official said while the situation outside the airport was relatively calm better crowd management was still required.

US troops led an increasingly desperate effort on Tuesday to airlift thousands of people out of Kabul, after the Taliban warned they would allow foreign forces to carry out evacuations for just one more week.

US President Joe Biden is under increasing pressure to extend an August 31 deadline to pull out American forces, with Britain to lobby at a virtual G7 summit on Tuesday for a longer presence.

About 50,000 foreigners and Afghans have fled the country from Kabul's airport since the Taliban swept into power 10 days ago.

But crowds continued to mass outside the airport, with Afghans terrified of facing life under the Taliban.

Many fear a repeat of the brutal interpretation of sharia that the Taliban implemented when first in power from 1996-2001, or retribution for working with the US-backed government over the past two decades.

"The Taliban are the same as they were 20 years ago," Nilofar Bayat, a women's rights activist and former captain of Afghanistan's wheelchair basketball, said after fleeing and arriving in Spain.

"If you see Afghanistan now, it's all men, there are no women because they don't accept woman as part of society."

Evacuation date a 'red line', other powers demur

The Taliban, who ended two decades of war with an astonishingly swift rout of government forces, had been publicly tolerant of the evacuation effort.

But on Monday they described next week's cut-off date as a "red line".

"If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations – the answer is no... there would be consequences," spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sky News on Monday.

He said any foreign military presence beyond the agreed deadline would be "extending occupation".

The Taliban achieved their stunning victory thanks to Biden's decision to accelerate a deal forged by his predecessor, Donald Trump, to pull out nearly all American troops from Afghanistan.

However he was forced to redeploy thousands of troops after the fall of Kabul to oversee the airlift.

Biden and his top aides have repeatedly insisted they are aiming to stick to their August 31 deadline.