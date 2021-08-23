Bearing the fruits of normalising ties between Israel and the Gulf countries, the Jewish community in Bahrain held its first Minyan since 1947.

A Minyan is a community representation comprising 10 males for liturgical purposes.

The prayer of Shabbat, a Judaism day of rest on the seventh day of the week, starts from Friday evening to Saturday night, and Torah hymns returned to the House of Ten Commandments in the capital of Bahrain, Manama, after 74 years.

Former Foreign Minister of Bahrain Khalid bin Ahmad, said “a historic moment for the Jewish people of Bahrain and a renewed history of national coexistence in our dear kingdom,” over the ceremony.

On the other hand, the Jewish community in Bahrain held the Bar Mitzvah, a coming of age ceremony, this past weekend for the first time 16 years later at the oldest and only functioning synagogue in the region.

The Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC), which was founded in 2021 for Jewish communities living in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, facilitated the first Bar Mitzvah in Bahrain.

In the religious ceremony, a boy read the Torah as the former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner commissioned in honour of Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

