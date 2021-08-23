Lebanese fuel prices have soared by up to 70 percent after yet another subsidy cut, official figures showed, heaping more pressure on people struggling to make ends meet in the cash-strapped country.

The cost of hydrocarbons in Lebanon has now roughly tripled in the two months since the central bank started decreasing its support for imports.

The latest cut, which is expected to cause price hikes for other key commodities, hits a Mediterranean country mired in one of the world's worst economic crises in decades.

Dire shortages have seen Lebanon's people struggle to find enough fuel to drive to work or power back-up generators during near round-the-clock electricity cuts.

Motorists have become caught up in long lines outside the petrol stations that have remained open.

The refusal of many petrol stations to sell what they do have saw the army deploy this month to seize hoarded fuel and distribute it to the needy.

Frustrations have boiled over in recent weeks, with scuffles repeatedly breaking out over scarce fuel, leaving at least three people dead.

READ MORE:Lebanon hikes fuel prices in effort to ease shortages

Last weekend the explosion of a fuel tank in the north of the country killed at least 30 people.

The cost of 98- and 95-octane petrol both rose on Sunday by around two-thirds, from August 11, according to prices posted by the National News Agency.

The cost of mazout, a widely used petrol derivative, soared by 73 percent over the same period, while cooking gas was up by half.