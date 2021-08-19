Lithuanian border forces have accused Belarus of pushing migrants across the border while Belarus made a counterclaim, accusing Lithuanian guards of being violent towards migrants.

The European Union countries accused Belarus on Wednesday of conducting “a direct attack” by pushing asylum seekers across its border. The union also says Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko orchestrated the arrival of thousands of people at the borders of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland in retaliation for sanctions imposed on the former Soviet republic.

Interior ministers of the 27-nation EU said in a statement to be issued after an emergency meeting that Belarus was seeking to "instrumentalise human beings for political purposes".

"This aggressive behaviour ... is unacceptable and amounts to a direct attack aimed at destabilizing and pressurizing the EU," they said in the statement seen by Reuters.

At least 4,100 migrants, dominantly from Iraq, have entered the EU member Lithuania from its neighbouring Belarus this year.

The number of illegal crossings has started to increase since June when the EU imposed sanctions on the Belarusian economy to respond to “the escalation of serious human rights violations in Belarus and the violent repression of civil society, democratic opposition and journalists as well as to the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk on 23 May 2021 and the related detention of journalist Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega.”

Lithuania and the EU believe that Belarus is flying from the Middle East to Minsk and then intentionally driving them north towards its borders, in retaliation for the sanctions. However, Belarus denied this claim.