Pressure for a coordinated response to Haiti's deadly weekend earthquake mounted as more bodies were pulled from the rubble and the injured continued to arrive from remote areas in search of medical care.

Aid has been slowly trickling in to help the thousands who were left homeless.

International aid workers on the ground said hospitals in the areas worst hit by Saturday's quake are mostly incapacitated and that there is a desperate need for medical equipment.

But the government told at least one foreign organisation which has been operating in the country for nearly three decades that it did not need assistance from hundreds of its medical volunteers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Wednesday that his administration will work to avoid “repeat history on the mismanagement and coordination of aid," a reference to the chaos that followed the country's devastating 2010 earthquake, when the government was accused of not getting all of the money raised by donors to the people who needed it.

In a message on his Twitter account, Henry said that he “personally” will ensure that the aid gets to the victims this time around.

The Core Group, a coalition of key international diplomats from the United States and other nations that monitors Haiti, said in a statement on Wednesday that its members are “resolutely committed to working alongside national and local authorities to ensure that impacted people and areas receive adequate assistance as soon as possible.”

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency put the number of deaths from the quake at 2,189 so far, and said more than 10,000 people were injured.

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake destroyed more than 7,000 homes and damaged more than 12,000, leaving about 30,000 families homeless, officials said.

Schools, offices and churches also were destroyed or badly damaged.

The US Geological Survey said a preliminary analysis of satellite imagery after the earthquake revealed hundreds of landslides.

Slow aid response

Tensions were growing on Wednesday over the slow pace of aid efforts.

At the airport in the southwest city of Les Cayes, one of the hardest-hit areas, throngs of people gathered outside the fence at the terminal after an aid flight arrived and crews began loading boxes into waiting trucks.