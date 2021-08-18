US President Joe Biden's approval rating dropped by 7 percentage points and hit its lowest level so far as the US-backed Afghan government collapsed over the weekend, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The national opinion poll, conducted on Monday, found that 46 percent of American adults approved of Biden's performance in office, the lowest recorded in weekly polls that started when Biden took office in January.

It is also down from the 53 percent who felt the same way in a similar Reuters/Ipsos poll that ran on Friday.

Biden's popularity dropped as the Taliban entered the capital, Kabul, wiping away two decades of US military presence that cost nearly $1 trillion to taxpayers.

However, a majority of both Republican and Democratic voters said the chaos was a sign that the US should leave.

Biden's handling of Afghanistan war

A separate Ipsos snap poll, also conducted on Monday, found that fewer than half of Americans liked the way Biden has steered the US military and diplomatic effort in Afghanistan this year.

The president, who just last month praised Afghan forces for being "as well-equipped as any in the world," was rated worse than the other three presidents who presided over the United States' longest war.

Contradictory views