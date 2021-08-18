This morning, Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kandahar ten years after being captured as a criminal in Karachi in a joint US-Pakistani operation, and a year after signing a deal in Doha with the US government.

On Sunday US President Joe Biden shamelessly defended his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan twenty years after the US had promised “Enduring Freedom” in the global ‘War on Terrorism’.

The handover has been described as a catastrophe, a disaster not known since the Vietnam War or the Suez Canal crisis.

Yet there was not a flicker of care or concern in Biden’s speech about millions of people left in the hands of a terror group; a people now living in sheer panic and fear of what the future holds, knowing they have no chance of a decent life, proper education or basic freedoms for their children.

Women and girls are devastated that they cannot hold on to their achievements, their civil rights or any of the US pledges in 2001 of reconstruction, security and democracy.

Many would agree with President Biden over the need to withdraw American troops but not the shambolic method by which it was implemented. Analysts, diplomats and military and security officials have expressed their disbelief that such a strategic disaster was possible. “Personally, I hang my head in shame,” said the former British ambassador to Afghanistan, Sir Nicholas Kay.

The ill-judged decision dates back to February 2020 when former president Donald Trump announced the date for a troop withdrawal. But the bigger mistake was made when President Biden, instead of overruling the first mistake, announced a later precise date of August 31, providing 18 clear months for the Taliban to regroup.

Additionally, Biden’s Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, in his famous neo-colonial letter to the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, effectively elevated the Taliban, asking the former president to allow for changes in the constitution to provide room for Islamic law.

Once the Taliban and its supporters in Pakistan, Iran and Russia had the precise date of withdrawal, it began to plan and prepare.

The sophisticated military strategy that the Taliban used for rapidly overrunning large parts of Afghanistan could not have been designed by a few flimsy commanders!

Pakistan, is of course the main benefactor, and the Pakistani military intelligence, the ISI, possibly the primary designer of the strategy. We already hear the approval in the words of Prime Minister Imran Khan saying, “the Taliban have just thrown off the yoke of slavery”.