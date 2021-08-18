More than 2,200 diplomats and other civilians have been evacuated from Afghanistan on military flights as efforts gathered pace to get people out after the Taliban seized the capital.

The Taliban have said they want peace, will not take revenge against old enemies and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Sharia law. But thousands of Afghans, many of whom helped US-led foreign forces over two decades, are desperate to leave.

"We are continuing at a very fast momentum, logistics show no glitches as of now and we have been able to remove a little over 2,200 diplomatic staff, foreign security staff and Afghans who worked for embassies," a Western security official said.

It was unclear when civilian flights would resume, he said.

The official did not give a breakdown of how many Afghans were among the more than 2,200 people to leave nor was it clear if that tally included more than 600 Afghan men, women and children who flew out on Sunday, crammed into a US military C-17 cargo aircraft.

However, a White House official said some 3,200 people have been evacuated by the US military so far, including 1,100 on Tuesday alone - US citizens, permanent residents and their families on 13 flights.

The Taliban, fighting since their 2001 ouster to expel foreign forces, seized Kabul on Sunday after a lightning offensive as US-led Western forces withdrew under a deal that included a Taliban promise not to attack them as they leave.

US forces running the airport had to stop flights on Monday after thousands of frightened Afghans swamped the facility looking for a flight out. Flights resumed on Tuesday as the situation came under control.

Kabul airport open to civilian flights

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday that Hamid Karzai International Airport is now clear, secure and open to civilian air traffic operating under visual flight rules.

A statement attributed to the commander of CENTCOM, General Frank McKenzie, said American military air traffic controllers and ground handlers were rapidly calling up operations to ensure the smooth flow of military reinforcements to the airport and the evacuation of US and partner civilians in coordination with the State Department.

According to CENTCOM, McKenzie, the top US military commander in the region, who is also in charge of Afghanistan operations, met with senior Taliban leaders in Doha on Sunday and cautioned them against “interference in our evacuation” and made it clear to them that any attack would be met with “overwhelming force in the defense of our forces.”

Evacuations gain momentum

Britain said it had managed to bring out about 1,000 people a day while Germany flew 130 people out and will send up to 600 army personnel to Kabul to help evacuate remained citizens and former Afghan local embassy staff.

France said it had moved out 25 of its nationals and 184 Afghans and Australia said 26 people have arrived on its first flight back from Kabul.

Australia said it had no plans to allow in tens of thousands of Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban, citing security concerns and casting doubt on promises from other Western nations.

The country plans to provide Afghans with at least 3,000 visas over a year.

Ghani Baradar returns to Afghanistan

As the Taliban consolidated power, one of their leaders and co-founders, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, returned to Afghanistan for the first time in more than 10 years. A Taliban official said leaders would show themselves to the world, unlike in the past when they lived in secret.