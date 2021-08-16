Rescuers in Haiti have been using heavy equipment and their bare hands to hunt for survivors under buildings flattened two days ago by a massive earthquake that killed over 1,400 people, while an approaching storm threatened more suffering.

Flash floods and mudslides were possible as the front bore down on the Caribbean nation's southwestern peninsula, which was hard-hit by a 7.2-magnitude quake that toppled thousands of homes early on Saturday.

Hospitals have been overwhelmed with the influx of thousands of injured patients into a weak health care system, and workers were at a loss with how they might cope with tropical depression Grace.

"We're really not doing well psychologically. We have absolutely no idea how were are going to get through this," said 26-year-old midwife Aline Cadet, who was helping at the hospital in the hard-hit town of Port-Salut.

"There are women here who were pregnant but lost their baby because they fell or were injured," she added.

According to the latest US National Hurricane Center forecast, the storm could dump up to 25 centimeters (10 inches) of rain on Haiti and cause flash floods.

If the storm hits full-force, it would bring the possibility of even more suffering after at least 1,419 people were killed in the quake that struck about 160 kilometers (100 miles) to the west of the capital Port-au-Prince.

'There are still tremors'

Residents faced a dilemma of staying outside to protect themselves from aftershocks, or returning to damaged buildings to shelter from Grace's heavy rains.