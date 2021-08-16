Key Venezuelan opposition figure Freddy Guevara, arrested for "treason" and "terrorism" last month, has been released days after the start of new talks between the opposition and government.

Guevara, 35, was pulled from his car in Caracas by members of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) and detained on July 12.

Attorney General Tarek Saab charged Guevara with "crimes of terrorism, attacks against the constitutional order, conspiracy to commit a crime and treason" over alleged links to violent clashes earlier in July in a Caracas neighbourhood that the government of President Nicolas Maduro said were part of a plot to unseat him.

Negotiations between government and opposition

Guevara's release comes as the government and opposition launched new negotiations, mediated by Norway and hosted in Mexico, to try to end a crippling political and economic crisis in the country. The negotiations also include the release of political prisoners on the agenda.

The United States had urged Venezuela to free Guevara, a former student leader and lawmaker, saying his arrest cast a shadow over leftist leader Maduro's stated openness to talk with the opposition.

In response to media reports he would join the opposition team at the negotiations in Mexico after his release, Guevara said he did not know if he would take part.

Guevara's days-long isolation