The last surviving senior Khmer Rouge leader has begun an appeal against his life imprisonment for his role in the genocide committed by the regime in Cambodia more than four decades ago.

The brutal communist group, led by "Brother Number 1" Pol Pot, left two million Cambodians dead from overwork, starvation and mass executions from 1975 to 1979.

Former Khmer Rouge head of state Khieu Samphan, 90, is challenging his 2018 conviction for genocide against ethnic-minority Vietnamese.

'Selective approach' against Samphan

His lawyers on Monday argued the UN-backed court had taken a "selective approach" to witness testimony and not given proper weight to evidence in his favour.

They also said the tribunal had convicted him using legal criteria that he could not have known when the alleged crimes took place more than 40 years ago.

Khieu Samphan was jailed alongside "Brother Number 2" Nuon Chea for life for genocide and a litany of other crimes, including forced marriages and rapes.

Nuon Chea died in 2019.

The pair were previously handed life sentences by the court in 2014 for crimes against humanity over the violent forced evacuation of Phnom Penh in April 1975, when Khmer Rouge troops drove the population of the capital into rural labour camps.

