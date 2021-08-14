Human rights groups have denounced Spain’s expulsion of unaccompanied children to Morocco, calling the deportations illegal and urging an immediate halt to the process.

Amnesty International spokesman Angel Gonzalo said the deportations of minors began Friday and continued on Saturday.

The Spanish radio station Cadena Ser said 15 children were deported from Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta so far.

The Interior Ministry and Spanish police did not immediately respond to requests for comment or confirm the numbers of children affected.

“We are writing to the Ministry of Interior asking them to stop these expulsions immediately, and asking for transparency over their actions,” Gonzalo said, adding the organisation was speaking with prosecutors as “these expulsions violate international law.”

Spain is legally obliged to care for young migrants until their relatives can be located or until they turn 18.