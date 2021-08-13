An Algerian prosecutor has ordered an investigation into the death of a man who was lynched by a mob after being accused of setting fires that devastated the region, Algeria's official APS news agency has reported.

Wildfires in Algeria have killed at least 69 people through the mountainous Berber region.

The killing took place in Larbaa Nath Irathen, in the Tizi Ouzou district, one of the worst hit by the fires. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Djamel Ben Ismail.

The local prosecutor issued a statement carried by APS on Thursday “following videos on Wednesday on social media showing the killing of a citizen (burned to death and lynched).”

He ordered an investigation into the case with the aim of identifying the assailants and sending them to trial “so that the odious crime does not go unpunished.”

READ MORE:Algeria forest fires kill dozens, arson suspected

'I ask that justice do its job'

The statement said a crowd violently attacked the police station where the victim was under protection from officers and managed to remove him. They “dragged him outside, beating and burning him, which led to his death.”