The Taliban has tightened its grip on Afghanistan, wresting control of its second and third-biggest cities while taking a slew of other provincial capitals in under a day, as the insurgents press a lightning offensive that is gradually encircling the capital, Kabul.

The seizure of Kandahar and Herat early on Friday marked the biggest prizes yet for the Taliban group that has taken some 18 of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals as part of a week-long blitz. The group took another three capitals the same day and more are expected to fall within hours.

While Kabul isn’t directly under threat yet, the losses and the battles elsewhere further tighten the grip of a resurgent Taliban, who are estimated to now hold over two-thirds of the country and continue to press their offensive.

With security rapidly deteriorating, the United States planned to send in 3,000 troops to help evacuate some personnel from the US Embassy in Kabul. Separately, Britain said about 600 troops would be deployed on a short-term basis to support British nationals leaving the country, and Canada is sending special forces to help evacuate its embassy.

Australia was working urgently with the US to evacuate the last Afghans who helped Australian troops and diplomats.

Recent falls

The insurgents had taken Logar province, at the gates of Kabul, with a government official saying insurgents had captured the police headquarters and city jail in the capital, Pul-e-Alam.

The city is some 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Kabul.

"Now the Taliban are 100 percent in control. There is no fighting at the moment. Most of the officials fled to Kabul," lawmaker Saeed Qaribullah Sadat said.

The city of Lashkar Gah, the centre of Helmand province in the south which has strategic importance for Afghanistan also fell to the militants.

Helmand Deputy Mirveyis Hadim said that the Taliban launched their attacks to seize the city of Lashkar Gah about 20 days ago.

"The security forces had to withdraw from the city centre last night. Currently, the city of Lashkar Gah fell to the Taliban. Security forces took shelter in Shurabek Airport," he said.

Two lawmakers from Afghanistan’s southern Uruzgan province say local officials have surrendered the provincial capital of Tarin Kot to the rapidly advancing Taliban.

Bismillah Jan Mohammad and Qudratullah Rahimi confirmed the surrender on Friday. Mohammad says the governor is en route to the airport to depart for Kabul.

Atta Jan Haqbayan, the provincial council chief in Zabul province, said the local capital Qalat also fell to the Taliban and that officials are in a nearby army camp preparing to leave.