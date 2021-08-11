A new wave of floods due to heavy rains hit Turkey’s northern Black Sea provinces on Wednesday, with one elderly woman missing and 13 other people injured, according to authorities.

In the Ulus district of Bartin, one of the hardest-hit areas, Arife Unal, 85, went missing after her house was destroyed by floods.

Gendarmerie, coast guard, and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) teams along with locals continue the search.

Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli also confirmed on Wednesday that one person was missing after floods and landslides caused by heavy rains hit around Bartin’s Kumluca district.

The floods also damaged many houses and businesses while also sweeping away vehicles in Bartin.

Thirteen people were injured in various areas of Bartin, with vehicles overturned due to a collapsed bridge. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

The disaster agency said there were power outages in a dozen villages in Bartin’s Ulus district.