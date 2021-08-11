TÜRKİYE
Fresh floods hit Turkey’s Black Sea region
Turkish authorities say one woman is missing and at least 13 people are injured as floods cause damage in Bartin, Sinop, Kastamonu and Karabuk provinces.
A drone photo shows a bridge on the Bartin-Karabuk road in Bahcecik area collapse following floods and landslide caused by heavy rains in Bartin, Turkey on August 11, 2021. / AA
August 11, 2021

A new wave of floods due to heavy rains hit Turkey’s northern Black Sea provinces on Wednesday, with one elderly woman missing and 13 other people injured, according to authorities.

In the Ulus district of Bartin, one of the hardest-hit areas, Arife Unal, 85, went missing after her house was destroyed by floods.

Gendarmerie, coast guard, and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) teams along with locals continue the search.

Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli also confirmed on Wednesday that one person was missing after floods and landslides caused by heavy rains hit around Bartin’s Kumluca district.

The floods also damaged many houses and businesses while also sweeping away vehicles in Bartin.

Thirteen people were injured in various areas of Bartin, with vehicles overturned due to a collapsed bridge. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

The disaster agency said there were power outages in a dozen villages in Bartin’s Ulus district.

Evacuations under way

The northern Sinop province was also affected by the floods, with a public hospital in the Ayancik district evacuated, according to AFAD.

Meanwhile, 19 people in Ayancik – who were stranded in their homes due to heavy rains – were rescued by two helicopters, the Coast Guard Command said in a statement.

The evacuation of the stranded residents is still continuing in Ayancik’s Avdullu village, where around 70 people are waiting, it also said.

Officials in Sinop said on social media that heavy rains will continue on Wednesday and Thursday, warning the public of possible floods and landslides.

The Kastamonu and Karabuk provinces were also affected by the floods, with floodwaters damaging buildings, vehicles and agricultural fields.

READ MORE: Casualties as flooding in Turkey’s Black Sea region wreaks havoc

SOURCE:AA
