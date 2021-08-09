A senior aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Sunday in the wake of a state attorney general's report that the governor sexually harassed 11 women.

"Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying," said Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, in a statement on Sunday night. "I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented colleagues on behalf of our state," she added.

An investigative report released by the state attorney general's office last week details allegations by 11 women that painted "a picture of a pattern of abusive behavior by Cuomo and his senior staff," said state Attorney General Letitia James said, announcing the findings. The investigation concluded that Cuomo engaged in "unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous comments of a suggestive sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women."

Calls for resignation

Cuomo has thus far resisted widespread calls for his resignation, including from fellow Democrats such as President Joe Biden, but he could soon face impeachment and removal from office by state lawmakers.

A former assistant who filed a criminal complaint against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo last week for allegedly groping her in the Executive Mansion in Albany will speak publicly for the first time in a televised interview to be broadcast on Monday, saying the governor "needs to be held accountable."

Brittany Commisso, identified as "executive assistant #1" in the report, told state investigators that Cuomo fondled her breast on one occasion, the most serious allegation the governor faces. She also said he rubbed her backside while taking a photo.

