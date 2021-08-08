The monstrous Dixie Fire in northern California has continued to grow overnight, making it the second-largest wildfire in US state history as thousands of people continued to flee advancing flames, authorities said.

It had destroyed 463,477 acres, up from the previous day's 447,723 acres. It now covers an area larger than Los Angeles and roughly the size of the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The Dixie blaze is the largest active wildfire in the United States, but one of only 11 major wildfires in California.

Over the weekend it surpassed the 2018 Mendocino Complex Fire to make it the second-worst fire in state history, the authorities said.

READ MORE: Huge California wildfire grows, but weather helps firefighters

Temperatures expected to exceed

The blaze, which on Saturday left three firefighters injured, remained 21 percent contained on Sunday, unchanged from the day before, the CalFire website reported.

Crews estimate the fire, which began July 13, will not finally be extinguished before August 20.

Weak winds and higher humidity were providing some succor to firefighters, but they are bracing for higher temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 centigrade) by midweek.

Thousands of residents have fled the area, many finding temporary housing –– even living in tents –– in the area, often unsure whether their homes have survived.

On Saturday, the Plumas County sheriff's office said it had received descriptions of five people considered missing in Greenville and was searching for them.