Fighting between farmers and herders has left 22 dead in central Chad, authorities said.

"The conflict was sparked by a land dispute between the two communities, with one side wanting to move in and the other wanting to stop them," Amina Kodjiana, governor of Hadjer-Lamis province, told AFP news agency on Sunday.

She said that the fighting, which broke out on Saturday, pitted sedentary Boulala people against Arab nomads in the village of Zohana, 200 kilometres east of the capital N'Djamena.

Another 18 people were wounded, she said.

Government spokesman Abdraman e Koulamallah said troops were deployed to "maintain order".

Recurrent conflict