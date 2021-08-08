WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chad farmer-herder clashes leave nearly two dozen dead
Land dispute pits sedentary Boulala people against Arab nomads in Zohana village east of capital N'Djamena, officials say, leaving at least 22 dead.
Chad farmer-herder clashes leave nearly two dozen dead
Officials say troops were deployed to "maintain order" in the restive area. [FILE] / AA
August 8, 2021

Fighting between farmers and herders has left 22 dead in central Chad, authorities said.

"The conflict was sparked by a land dispute between the two communities, with one side wanting to move in and the other wanting to stop them," Amina Kodjiana, governor of Hadjer-Lamis province, told AFP news agency on Sunday.

She said that the fighting, which broke out on Saturday, pitted sedentary Boulala people against Arab nomads in the village of Zohana, 200 kilometres east of the capital N'Djamena.

Another 18 people were wounded, she said.

Government spokesman Abdraman e Koulamallah said troops were deployed to "maintain order".

READ MORE:Deadly farmer-herder clashes flare up in Chad again

Recurrent conflict

Recommended

Intercommunal violence is common in central and southern Chad, where many inhabitants have weapons.

Tensions between indigenous settled farmers and nomadic Arab herders in the arid Sahel have simmered for years, occasionally erupting into deadly clashes.

Most of the violence follows a similar script: herders, sometimes crossing the border from Sudan, drive their stock on to farmers' fields, damaging crops and sparking a confrontation between the communities.

"We have prevailed upon the traditional chiefs of the two communities to bring a definitive end to this recurrent conflict," Kodjiana said.

Koulamallah said the authorities moved to "totally disarm the civilians", adding that the "belligerents have reconciled their differences and calm has fully returned to the area."

READ MORE: Dozens dead in new bout of intercommunal fighting in Chad

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order that pledges US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare