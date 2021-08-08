A delegation from the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has visited the border of disputed Kashmir region and met victims of the cross border cease-fire violations.

Representatives from Turkey, Malaysia, Morocco, Azerbaijan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday were briefed by the Pakistan army on the prevalent security environment along the Line of Control (LOC), a de-facto border that divides Jammu and Kashmir between nuclear neighbors Pakistan and India.

The group was also apprised of arrangements made for the protection of civilians from hostile fire in any eventuality through the construction of community bunkers, according to a statement from the Pakistani army.

They interacted with victims, members of village defence committees and civil administration.

India's 'dangerous decision'

IPHRC’s Chairman Dr. Saeed Mohamed Abdullah from the UAE termed the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's long-standing semi-autonomous status by New Delhi a "dangerous decision," that would change the region's demography.

The controversial move in August 2019, he said, violates the human rights of "our brothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir."

Vice-Chairman of IPHRC Dr. Haci Ali Acikgul from Turkey demanded the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions to resolve the long-smoldering dispute.

He expressed dismay that India has been ignoring UNSC resolutions, which call for a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir, for more than 70 years.

Hafid El Hachmi from Morocco said the delegation expresses solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

"Justice will happen, and they will exercise their right to self-determination; to live with dignity and freedom," he said.

Dr. Aydin Safikhanli from Azerbaijan termed the cease-fire violations as "gross" human rights abuses

"It falls under the [category of] war crime[s], which should be punished," he said.