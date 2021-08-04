Turkey has critised a resettlement program offered by the United States for Afghans, saying the move can cause a "great migration crisis" in the region.

Tanju Bilgic, a spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, Turkey will not accept the “irresponsible decision taken by the US”.

“The US Department of State statement said on August 2 that the immigration applications of Afghans to the US will be received from third countries through their affiliated organizations, also referring to our country,” said Tanju Bilgic.

Bilgic said the US statement will cause a great migration crisis in the region and increase the suffering of Afghan people on migration routes.

"It is unacceptable to seek a solution in our country without our consent, instead of finding a solution among the countries in the region," he said.

The US State Department on Monday announced a new program under which thousands more Afghans will have a chance to resettle as refugees in the United States.

Afghans in the program would have to make their own way to a third country, where they will wait 12 to 14 months for their application to be processed.

Increased border security

On Wednesday, Turkey's interior minister Suleyman Soylu said the country has been reinforcing border security amid an increased risk of irregular migrant inflow from countries including Afghanistan.