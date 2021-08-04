Residing in the forest areas of Central and West Africa and known as the shortest people in the world, Pygmies are still seeking to preserve their culture of hunting that has existed for thousands of years.

The Europeans referred to the local tribesmen as "Pygmies" -- a word meaning "dwarf" in Greek with a mythological reference -- for they had an average height of 120 centimeters (3.9 feet).

There are currently around 120,000 Pygmies in the world, with most of them living in Cameroon's forest region close to the Atlantic Ocean.

Small-scale Pygmy communities also exist in countries such as Rwanda, Burundi, Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Gabon and Angola.

Rainforests inhabited by the Pygmies have been rapidly depleting due to timber production and mining. Their habitats are getting narrower gradually and they are not allowed to reside in forests designated as national parks.

The Cameroon government has failed to successfully implement its integration policies aimed at settling Pygmies into a sedentary lifestyle.

While they do not like to interact with foreigners and get their photographs taken, the Pygmies lead a different lifestyle in comparison with the settled peoples of continental Africa.

Still living as an ancient people, the Pygmies spend most of their time hunting deep in the forest and collecting fruits along with herbs. They do not use money and instead use a system of bartering in which they trade their possessions.

These people often change location in a bid to find animals for hunting, and they are armed with wooden or stone arrows, spears and machetes to kill monkeys, antelopes, gazelles and elephants.

Among their main source of food are the wild fruit trees as they consume wild plums known as safou as well as wild mango and nuts on a daily basis.

Nzie Fouer, the head of a Pygmy family living in Bikuitsi-Njule, located 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the city of Kribi in western Cameroon, told Anadolu Agency they wanted to continue their lives hunting fish and animals while collecting fruit in the forest, but they were concerned that some people had begun to cut down trees in their forest and sought to take over their homes.