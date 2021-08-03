The Turkish government has said a vast majority of forest fires that have ravaged the south of the country for almost a week have been contained as wildfires continue to burn in Mugla, Isparta and Antalya.

At least eight people have been killed and hundreds wounded, with firefighters working tirelessly for a seventh day on Tuesday to bring the blazes under control. All but 10 of the 154 fires that threatened towns and cities have been contained.

With officials investigating the cause of the forest fires that have hit the country amid a brutal heatwave, villagers in hard-hit Antalya's Kalemler shared they had never seen a fire of similar intensity in the last six decades.

Meanwhile, a suspect, who was detained in connection with the forest fire in Antalya's Manavgat district, was arrested on Tuesday.

Erdogan thanks countries for supporting fight against forest fires

The Turkish president on Tuesday thanked the countries and organisations who supported Turkey's fight against wildfires that have ravaged the country for almost a week.

“I thank on my nation’s behalf all the friendly countries and organisations that have extended their support, sent wishes and condolences, voiced their readiness to help, and provided aid in our fight against the forest fires,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

“We will Inshallah overcome these difficult times as soon as possible,” he added.

The image he shared with the post includes flags of 73 countries and 10 international organisations.

Separately, Erdogan thanked Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Spanish Prime Minister Spain Pedro Sanchez, for providing full support from the very first moment.

“I would like to express my gratitude to our neighbour Iran's President Ebrahim Raeisi, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim (bin Hamad Al Thani), Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for their strong solidarity,” he added.

'As Turkey helps other states, it also accepts help from them'

As Turkey extends a helping hand to other states, it is similarly ready to accept help from other countries amid recent forest fires that have led to deaths and material damage, Turkey's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"Just as Turkey helps other countries as part of the spirit of solidarity, we wouldn't be hurt if other countries or institutions help us. This isn’t a matter of pride, this is a natural disaster. Solidarity is, of course, important in disaster situations and difficult conditions," Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters at the Fire Management Centre in Turkey’s resort city of Antalya, which has been battling blazes.

Noting that Turkey faces “big” fires, Cavusoglu said that many countries, neighbouring states, "friendly and brotherly countries" and European states contacted Turkey to offer help.

After the EU sent its announcement to all member states that it would help Turkey, “there were responses from four countries … Croatia, Romania, France, and Spain," said Cavusoglu, adding that Turkish authorities assessed the help offered, such as planes, helicopters, and other relevant firefighting equipment.

Other offers of help came from other countries, he said.

"We’re facing a disaster the likes of which we’ve never seen. We will fight this fight together and we will get through this together," Cavusoglu said.

He also said that as France later had to send a firefighting plane to neighbouring Spain, it later withdrew their offer to help Turkey.

Cavusoglu also thanked Azerbaijan for sending equipment, a helicopter, and firefighting teams to Turkey.

In addition, Iran provided one plane and two helicopters, Spain sent two planes, Qatar sent a technical team and a plane, Russia sent five planes and three helicopters, and Ukraine sent three seaplanes.

Planes sent by Spain arrive in Turkey

Two CL 415 firefighting planes sent by Spain arrived on Tuesday in Turkey to help the country with massive forest fires in its southern provinces that have led to deaths and injuries, the Spanish Embassy in Ankara said on Twitter.

The Spanish group of 27 pilots, who arrived at the Dalaman district of the Aegean Mugla province, are preparing their flight plans for the emergency departure of the planes, the embassy told Anadolu Agency.

The planes will begin their first missions in a short time after the Spanish team make an assessment of the current situation with the Turkish authorities.

Turkish gendarmerie, coast guard units join fight against wildfires

According to a statement by Gendarmerie General Command, the paramilitary force has dispatched as many as 2,310 personnel, 317 vehicles and four helicopters to Antalya, Mugla, Isparta, and Denizli, where forest fires are still burning.

The Coast Guard Command said on Twitter that it dispatched 520 personnel, one coast guard corvette, 26 security boats, a diving and rescue squad as well a coast guard helicopter to assist the extinguishing efforts.

The Istanbul police directorate also sent armed water cannon trucks, generally used for riot control, to contribute to the firefighting efforts in Antalya and Mugla.

Turkey will succeed against wildfires: Parliament speaker

Turkey will succeed in subduing forest fires that have been burning across southern coastal regions for almost a week, the nation's parliament speaker said on Tuesday.

"Turkey continues its fight against the fires. Hopefully, we will be successful," Mustafa Sentop told Iraq's deputy parliament head Bashir al Haddad, who called Sentop to convey his condolences for blazes.