Last month’s revelations into the reach of the NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware shone a light on how the software was used by governments to unlawfully infiltrate the devices of hundreds of journalists, activists, and lawyers around the world since 2016.

The investigation conducted by French NGO Forbidden Stories and its media partners obtained over 50,000 telephone numbers targeted globally by the Israeli malware on behalf of NSO clients in eleven countries, three of which were in the Gulf: Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The disclosures further confirmed the nexus between Gulf states like the UAE and Saudi Arabia with Israel, and the spyware’s role in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi’s intensifying digital repression, where online criticism or opposition to the state is deemed illegal.

On July 28, the Gulf Center for Human Rights (GCHR) filed a complaint against the Israeli company for its responsibility in the harm committed to human rights activists in the Middle East.

“These revelations also come at a time when press freedom is threatened across the world, particularly in a context of intensifying crises due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the complaint read, adding that the NSO Group’s sale of Pegasus to repressive governments “undermine[s] freedom of expression, freedom of the press and the secrecy of sources.”

The case was filed in France by lawyers William Bourdon and Vincent Brengarth.

“It’s essential, throughout the Arab world, to speak out for the great journalists and human rights activists who have been spied on, and bring perpetrators of these violations to justice,” they stated upon submitting the case to the French public prosecutor.

Victims of the Pegasus hacks include Ahmed Mansoor, an Emirati human rights activist currently serving a ten-year prison sentence in the UAE. Mansoor is believed to have been targeted in 2016 by the spyware prior to his arrest in March 2017.

In addition to Mansoor, the GCHR complaint mentions two other well-known Gulf human rights figures that were targeted using Pegasus: late Emirati activist Alaa al-Siddiq and Saudi’s Yahya al-Assiri.

Al-Siddiq was the executive director of ALQST, a nonprofit that works to defend human rights in the Gulf region and aid the release of political prisoners. She relocated to the UK to flee persecution, and tragically died in a car crash in the UK this June.

Al-Assiri, the founder of ALQST, is a human rights defender that also resettled in the UK.

Apart from those mentioned in the GCHR complaint, there have been several other confirmed targets in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh’s crosshairs.