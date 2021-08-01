Fifteen soldiers have been killed and six more are missing after a "terrorist" attack in southwest Niger, near the border with Burkina Faso, the defence ministry announced.

In Saturday's attack, the soldiers were first ambushed then, as they tried to evacuate their wounded, were hit by an improvised explosive device, said a ministry statement.

The toll of the attack in the Torodi region is "15 soldiers killed, seven wounded and six missing," the statement added.

Increasing attacks on civilians

Backed by military aircraft, Niger's ground forces launched a "wide search of the area" in order to "apprehend the terrorists," the statement said.

Torodi is in the southwest of the Tillaberi region which lies along the borders of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali.

It is subject to frequent attacks by the Daesh in the Greater Sahara (EIGS) and an Al Qaeda-affiliated group, the largest militant alliance in the Sahel.