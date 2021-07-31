Thousands in France protesting a special virus pass marched through Paris, with French police in full riot gear using their fists to push some demonstrators back and firing tear gas against some crowds.

Police took up posts along Paris’ Champs-Elysees to guard against an invasion of the famed avenue by violent demonstrators on Saturday.

Anti-pass marches were being held in scattered cities across France, and four separate protests were held in Paris, the third weekend of anti-health pass protests.

Spike in infections

With virus infections spiking and hospitalisations rising, French lawmakers have passed a bill requiring the pass in most places as of August 9.

Polls show a majority of French support the pass, but some French are adamantly opposed. The pass requires vaccinations or a quick negative test or proof of a recent recovery from Covid-19 and mandates vaccinations for all healthcare workers by mid-September.

For anti-pass demonstrators, “liberty” was the slogan of the day.

Hager Ameur, a 37-year-old nurse, said she resigned from her job, accusing the government of using a form of “blackmail."

“I think that we mustn’t be told what to do,” she told The Associated Press, adding that medical workers during the first wave of Covid-19 were quite mistreated.

"And now, suddenly we are told that if we don’t get vaccinated it is our fault that people are contaminated. I think it is sickening.”

Largest demo

Tensions flared in front of the famed Moulin Rouge nightclub in northern Paris during what appeared to be the largest demonstration.